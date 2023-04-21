Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 164,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Enservco Stock Down 5.7 %
ENSV stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enservco in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.