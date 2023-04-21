Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 164,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Enservco Stock Down 5.7 %

ENSV stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enservco in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

Featured Articles

