Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Up 18.0% in March

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 16,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $176,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,052.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,424 shares of company stock worth $6,262,403. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 140.2% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloom Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

NYSE BE opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.