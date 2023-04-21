Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Up 18.2% in March

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 14,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.
NYSE CWK opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,382,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
