Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Up 18.2% in March

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 14,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,382,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.