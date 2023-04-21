Las Vegas Sands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 51,184 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 105% compared to the average daily volume of 24,915 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

