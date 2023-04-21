Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Increases By 17.8%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $77.02 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading

