DISH Network Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 31,364 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,996 put options.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 1,450,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,673,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

