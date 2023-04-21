APA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 62,068 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 17,260 call options.

APA Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

