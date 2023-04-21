Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) vs. Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Head to Head Review

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Curaleaf and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 0 8 0 3.00 Tilray 2 6 1 0 1.89

Curaleaf currently has a consensus price target of $10.57, indicating a potential upside of 343.90%. Tilray has a consensus price target of $4.74, indicating a potential upside of 101.77%. Given Curaleaf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Tilray.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Curaleaf and Tilray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.21 billion 1.23 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -13.23 Tilray $210.48 million 6.90 -$476.80 million ($3.04) -0.77

Curaleaf has higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tilray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -9.72% -7.17% -3.67% Tilray -294.54% -6.51% -5.26%

Summary

Curaleaf beats Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

