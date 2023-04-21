Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Ameren Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Ameren by 11,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.