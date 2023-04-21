Contrasting Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89% Scheid Vineyards -2.68% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.41 -$12.45 million ($52.07) -0.04 Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million N/A $14.19 million ($2.14) -7.78

This table compares Edible Garden and Scheid Vineyards’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edible Garden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Edible Garden and Scheid Vineyards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edible Garden currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 264.58%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards, Inc. engages in the retailing of wine. It also involved in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. The firm offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G. Scheid in 1971 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

