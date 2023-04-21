Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bright Mountain Media to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bright Mountain Media
|-38.53%
|N/A
|-25.12%
|Bright Mountain Media Competitors
|-15.67%
|-8.64%
|-0.16%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bright Mountain Media
|$19.58 million
|-$8.13 million
|-1.60
|Bright Mountain Media Competitors
|$2.13 billion
|$176.56 million
|21.03
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bright Mountain Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bright Mountain Media
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bright Mountain Media Competitors
|223
|1448
|2566
|84
|2.58
As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 27.83%. Given Bright Mountain Media’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Mountain Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 84.29, meaning that its stock price is 8,329% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media’s rivals have a beta of 2.45, meaning that their average stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
47.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Bright Mountain Media rivals beat Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Bright Mountain Media
Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with, and market to, targeted audiences in environments using a variety of digital advertising formats. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
