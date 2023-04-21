Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) versus Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Head-To-Head Review

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 4.70% 9.60% 5.93% Ascend Wellness -19.93% -35.57% -7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Ascend Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $170.97 million 0.31 $10.71 million $1.42 6.21 Ascend Wellness $405.93 million 0.40 -$80.90 million ($0.44) -1.96

Risk & Volatility

Natural Alternatives International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness. Ascend Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Alternatives International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Natural Alternatives International and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ascend Wellness has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 218.29%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Ascend Wellness on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segment is associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

