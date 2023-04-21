Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Head to Head Review

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 8.93% 7.44% 5.00% Monolithic Power Systems 24.39% 30.22% 24.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 1 3 5 0 2.44 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 11 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silicon Laboratories and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $179.78, suggesting a potential upside of 7.94%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $543.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Monolithic Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $1.02 billion 5.20 $91.40 million $2.54 65.57 Monolithic Power Systems $1.79 billion 12.30 $437.67 million $9.04 51.60

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. Monolithic Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Silicon Laboratories on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. The Firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997, and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

