Reviewing HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) & The Competition

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare HeartCore Enterprises to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million -$6.68 million -2.97 HeartCore Enterprises Competitors $1.16 billion -$49.66 million -9.42

Analyst Ratings

HeartCore Enterprises’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HeartCore Enterprises and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A HeartCore Enterprises Competitors 527 3067 5067 75 2.54

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 33.93%. Given HeartCore Enterprises’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HeartCore Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -75.72% -82.29% -42.18% HeartCore Enterprises Competitors -108.41% -2,037.73% -289.93%

Risk & Volatility

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises’ peers have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

