Contrasting Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lyft and Nutex Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $4.10 billion 0.91 -$1.58 billion ($4.46) -2.21 Nutex Health $219.29 million 2.02 -$424.78 million ($1.05) -0.65

Volatility & Risk

Nutex Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lyft has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lyft and Nutex Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 28 6 0 2.14 Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lyft currently has a consensus target price of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 78.55%. Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 342.15%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Lyft.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -38.69% -112.05% -19.67% Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59%

Summary

Nutex Health beats Lyft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc. operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care. The Population Health Division establishes and operates independent physician associations and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real State Division includes owning a land and hospital buildings which are leased to the hospital entities The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

