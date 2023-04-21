Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) versus Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Financial Review

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) and Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Disc Medicine Opco and Sigilon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disc Medicine Opco N/A N/A -$46.83 million ($10.00) -2.81 Sigilon Therapeutics $12.94 million 1.63 -$43.56 million ($1.35) -0.48

Sigilon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Disc Medicine Opco. Disc Medicine Opco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigilon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disc Medicine Opco N/A -37.49% -34.44% Sigilon Therapeutics -336.53% -87.15% -41.94%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Disc Medicine Opco and Sigilon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Disc Medicine Opco and Sigilon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disc Medicine Opco 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sigilon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Disc Medicine Opco presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.56%. Sigilon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 824.50%. Given Sigilon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigilon Therapeutics is more favorable than Disc Medicine Opco.

Volatility & Risk

Disc Medicine Opco has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigilon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Disc Medicine Opco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Disc Medicine Opco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Disc Medicine Opco

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Disc Medicine, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and commercialization of SLTx product candidates for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.