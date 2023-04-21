Head-To-Head Analysis: Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) versus EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) and EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Asset Entities and EngageSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asset Entities N/A N/A N/A EngageSmart 6.78% 3.01% 2.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Asset Entities and EngageSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A EngageSmart 0 1 4 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EngageSmart has a consensus price target of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 59.12%. Given EngageSmart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EngageSmart is more favorable than Asset Entities.

90.5% of EngageSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asset Entities and EngageSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asset Entities $340,000.00 41.38 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A EngageSmart $303.92 million 9.42 $20.59 million $0.12 143.51

EngageSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Asset Entities.

Summary

EngageSmart beats Asset Entities on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections. It also provides HealthPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform that helps health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers to drive patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising software platform that helps non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher education institutions produce virtual events, launch branded donation campaigns, and create peer-to-peer fundraising experiences. The company was formerly known as EngageSmart, LLC. and changed its name to EngageSmart, Inc. in June 2021. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

