Contrasting Kenon (NYSE:KEN) & Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon 54.38% 11.36% 7.14% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -20.15% -17.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kenon and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $573.96 million 2.53 $312.65 million $5.80 4.64 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 512.45 -$2.35 million ($0.44) -6.30

Volatility and Risk

Kenon has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kenon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kenon has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kenon and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kenon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kenon beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries. The Quantum segment comprises interest in Qoros Automotive Co. Ltd., an automotive company. The ZIM segment covers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., an associated company, an Israeli global container shipping company. The company was founded on March 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

