ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) versus 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Head to Head Survey

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and ECB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $16.18 million 2.87 $90,000.00 ($0.08) -93.75 ECB Bancorp $30.55 million 3.69 $2.72 million N/A N/A

ECB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -2.52% N/A N/A ECB Bancorp 8.90% 2.25% 0.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and ECB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.2% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and ECB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ECB Bancorp beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

(Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

About ECB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.