MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 0.9 %

MNOV stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

