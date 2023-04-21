Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Marten Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Marten Transport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Marten Transport by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

