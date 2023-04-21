Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $329.15 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $335.00. The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.77 and its 200 day moving average is $304.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,377 shares of company stock valued at $23,883,444 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

