National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.