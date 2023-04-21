Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Lowered by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CPG opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,041,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,166,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.