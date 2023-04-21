Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Lowered by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,041,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,166,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
