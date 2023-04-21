Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $10.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.44. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $37.04 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.96 EPS.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.

LAD stock opened at $221.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.50. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $960,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 366.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

