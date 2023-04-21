Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for S&P Global Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

SPGI stock opened at $352.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.56. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $403.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

