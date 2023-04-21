Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for InPlay Oil in a research note issued on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

IPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

InPlay Oil stock opened at C$2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$250.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.69. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$5.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.