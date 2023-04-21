NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTES. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NetEase Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 549.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

