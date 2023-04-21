Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $390.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $350.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.95.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $325.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.92 and its 200-day moving average is $308.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.