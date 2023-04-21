NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.80. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $154.97.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

