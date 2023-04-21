Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVCN. HC Wainwright lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Price Performance

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neovasc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Natixis owned 1.82% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.