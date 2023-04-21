StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.