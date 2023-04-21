StockNews.com Upgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Buy

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 304,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,976,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

See Also

