Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $151.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $136.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.24. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -142.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Activity

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,615.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,955.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,615.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and have sold 76,409 shares valued at $9,740,261. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

