Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCKT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

