Franklin Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,257 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 720% compared to the typical volume of 1,373 put options.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

BEN stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 85,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

