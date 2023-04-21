Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $158.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.82.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Insider Activity at Visteon
In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visteon Price Performance
VC stock opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $171.66.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.
