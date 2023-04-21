ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Up 18.3% in March

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ITOCHU Stock Performance
Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $69.00.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.85%.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
