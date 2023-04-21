Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,807,000 after buying an additional 1,803,805 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after buying an additional 2,635,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.