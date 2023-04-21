Comerica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,132 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 22% compared to the average volume of 3,374 put options.

Comerica Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. Comerica has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Comerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Comerica by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

