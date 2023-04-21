Charles Schwab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 102,170 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the average daily volume of 79,642 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

