First Horizon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 17,709 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical volume of 5,372 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday.

First Horizon stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Horizon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

