Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,506 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 114% compared to the average volume of 8,190 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH opened at $282.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.45. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $195.77 and a 52 week high of $336.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

