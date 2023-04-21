Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Avista Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AVA)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avista in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avista Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Avista by 21.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.