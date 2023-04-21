Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Avista Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avista in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avista Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Avista by 21.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

