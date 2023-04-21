CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Up 18.3% in March

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 1,372 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,967.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $404,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,335 shares of company stock worth $95,275 in the last ninety days. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $6,017,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $5,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,629,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,792,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $379.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.84. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

