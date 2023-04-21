Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 25,510,000 shares. Currently, 28.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Cinemark Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cinemark by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,054.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.