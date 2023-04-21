American Assets Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Assets Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for American Assets Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

AAT opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.11.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 180.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at $155,566,263.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

