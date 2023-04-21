Investors Buy High Volume of Bed Bath & Beyond Call Options (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 457,892 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 280,301 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63,710 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 35.3 %

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $128.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.