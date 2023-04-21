Brokers Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.95. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

