Ero Copper Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Shares of ERO opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 196,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 146,905 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,824,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after buying an additional 230,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.